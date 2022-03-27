K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

