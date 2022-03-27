Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 429,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,761,133. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVLGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

