Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 429,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,761,133. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

