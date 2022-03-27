Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $206,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,306,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

BC stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

