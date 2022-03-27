Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 474,970 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 million and a PE ratio of -11.75.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

