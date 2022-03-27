KARMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $9.78 million and $6.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001570 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042330 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00269786 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.