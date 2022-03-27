Kathy Turgeon Sells 5,917 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24.

PEY stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$12.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

