KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in KB Home by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in KB Home by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,030. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

