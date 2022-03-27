KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 53,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average is $301.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

