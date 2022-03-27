KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 9,725 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,029,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $37.93 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

