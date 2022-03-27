KCS Wealth Advisory Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,010.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 206.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $944.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

