Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,384,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770,444. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

