Keep Network Hits Market Cap of $413.47 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $413.47 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00111817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 653,221,533 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

