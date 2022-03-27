Kercheville Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $43.68. 12,252,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,756,404. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

