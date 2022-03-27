Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 358.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.77. 13,347,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,656,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,476,608 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

