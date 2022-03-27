Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 11,900 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. GEM Realty Capital raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 110.4% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 364,466 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 214,834 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 326,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,644. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

