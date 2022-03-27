Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in St. Joe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in St. Joe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in St. Joe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in St. Joe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

JOE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.16. 179,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $479,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. Joe Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.