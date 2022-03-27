Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 7,150 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. SunPower comprises 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 262.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SunPower by 86.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 22.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SunPower by 922.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in SunPower by 25.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.01. 2,041,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

