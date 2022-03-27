Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 222 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,423,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,893,000 after purchasing an additional 148,114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

