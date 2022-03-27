Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 69,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,149. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

