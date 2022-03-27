Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSE PSF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,000. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

