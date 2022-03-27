Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. 673,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,846. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

