Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,586 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 284,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 112,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $759,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 375,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.