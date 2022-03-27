Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 729 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. 1,294,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

