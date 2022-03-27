Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447,317 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after purchasing an additional 326,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,936,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. 20,020,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,437,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.