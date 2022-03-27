Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,733. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 266.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

