Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,729 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amyris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amyris by 45.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,155. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Amyris Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.