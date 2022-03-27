KickToken Trading 56% Higher This Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 56% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $868,001.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00112811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,582,330 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

