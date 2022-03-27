Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.37

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 9871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

