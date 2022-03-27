Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 14,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.