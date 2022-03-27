Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 139.0% in March

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 65,330 shares of company stock valued at $357,804 over the last three months. 49.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.