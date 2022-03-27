Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain Sells 12,000 Shares

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KIRK stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 115.4% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

