Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,159 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

