Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys New Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 809,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 164,750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sonos by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

SONO stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.84. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.