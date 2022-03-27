Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

