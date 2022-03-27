Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 3,738 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 932.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.