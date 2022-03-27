Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Knight Equity

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Knight Equity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

KHTRF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

