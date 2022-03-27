Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

KRA opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

