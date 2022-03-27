L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.95

Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.08. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 8,540 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $56.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

