L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.22. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $257.85. 739,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.12. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $196.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

