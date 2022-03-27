La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

LZB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE LZB opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $46.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

