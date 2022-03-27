Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “
LVTX stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.
About Lava Therapeutics B.V. (Get Rating)
Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (LVTX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (LVTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.