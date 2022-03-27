Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

LVTX stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

