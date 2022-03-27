LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $107.60

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.60 and last traded at $107.65, with a volume of 2343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.36.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.