LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDHA opened at $9.77 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

