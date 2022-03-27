Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 158.74%. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144,190 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.