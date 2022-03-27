LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

LMAT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.08. 64,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.