Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,980. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

