Leon J. Topalian Sells 16,589 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NUE opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $154.30.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.