Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on LCRTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock remained flat at $$1.04 during midday trading on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.