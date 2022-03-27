Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

