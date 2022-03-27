Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$93.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

LSPD stock traded down C$1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.18. 1,400,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,542. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$24.91 and a 52 week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

